MLB Ticket Demand High As Season Starts

The East and West Coasts are home to the most popular baseball teams when it comes to Major League Baseball ticket sales. According to StubHub, it’s the reigning champs, the Dodgers, with the highest number of tickets sold. The Red Sox are number 2, and their long-time division rivals, the Yankees, last season’s American League champions, are number 3.

As for the team with the biggest growth, it’s the A’s, whose ticket sales on StubHub multiplied 12 times from the same time last year. StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli says the A’s move from Oakland to a temporary home in the Sacramento area may have something to do with the increase in demand. “It’s going to be a very unique opportunity for a Major League fan base to be able to see their home team play in a much smaller, obviously a Triple-A stadium for an entire season. So you’re going from the Oakland Coliseum, one of the traditionally larger baseball ballparks there was, now, down to roughly about 14,000 tickets per game,” Budelli says.

The Mets, who made it to the National League Championship Series in 2024, saw their ticket sales triple. “Their offseason driven by the excitement of signing Juan Soto from their crosstown rivals. And since that, we actually saw, the first 24 hours since the Juan Soto signing, that announcement was made, we saw a jump of six-and-a-half times overall sales,” Budelli says.

When it comes to overall demand, it’s not just coming from North America. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, buyers in Japan, the UK and Australia are one, two and three when it comes to number of Major League Baseball tickets purchased on StubHub.