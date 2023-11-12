MMA fighter rips prosecutors for indicting Trump ‘before anyone on Epstein’s client list’

Before his fight against Curtis Millender on Friday night, MMA fighter Joel Bauman made a strong stance on how he feels about the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump is currently facing charges of hush money payments, taking classified documents from the White House, and trying to overturn the 2020 election.

But Bauman, whose nickname is King Bau, seemed to insinuate that prosecutors do not have their priorities straight.

As he entered the ring on Friday, Bauman wore a black shirt with the following message:

“Trump was indicted before anyone on [Jeffrey] Epstein’s client list.”

All the words, short of Epstein, were white – “Epstein” was in red.

A number of big-name actors, politicians and other public figures have reportedly been passengers on the plane at some point.

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is pressing for the Senate Judiciary Committee to issue a subpoena for Epstein’s flight logs in order to identify possible perpetrators partaking in his “horrific conduct.”

Dubbed by some in the media as “The Lolita Express,” Epstein’s plane was allegedly used to fly underage girls to his private island in the Caribbean, as well as his other homes around the U.S. and other parts of the world.

Epstein died in a prison cell in August 2019 as he awaited sex trafficking charges – his partner in the crimes, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee for sex trafficking of a minor.

Bauman lost the fight in a split decision, dropping to 8-4 in his professional record.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.