Mob boss’ daughter, granddaughter reject plea deal stemming from brawl at high school basketball game

A month after members of the notorious Gotti family allegedly got into a brawl at a high school basketball game, they are still fighting.

However, this time, they will be fighting in court, as they rejected a plea deal regarding assault charges from that melee.

Kimberly and Gianna Gotti, the daughter and granddaughter of infamous mobster John Gotti, shot down a plea that they would exchange assault charges in exchange for 12 weeks of anger management and an order of protection for the victim.

The mother-daughter duo were alleged to have cursed at students during the game. The mob boss’ grandson was playing for Oyster Bay High School in nearby Locust Valley on Long Island.

The victim said she confronted both Kimberly and Gianna, asking them to stop, but then, they both allegedly punched her.

“At that point, I felt my hair being pulled and felt my wig come off, which was held on by three clips and Velcro,” the victim said in her complaint, via Newsday. “I allowed my head to go back because I felt as if my scalp was going to be ripped off, and I observed the lady in the gray jacket pulling my hair.”

The victim suffered from “substantial pain to her scalp and bruises to both sides of her face.”

“This lady just went wild. She was uncontrollable,” the Gottis’ attorney, Gerard Michael Mattone, said, via the New York Post. “Security could not throw her out, and then when she was finally thrown out, she kept coming back into the gymnasium to start more trouble with the Gotti family.”

“It’s just unfortunate that, you know, you run into a person that’s a little bit of a maniac that has just zero respect for children and punches my client in the face,” Mattone added. “Because the Gottis don’t press charges, my client and her daughter wound up getting arrested. And that’s OK. Because we’ll find it [out] in court.”

The Gottis were also accused of using homophobic slurs, which they have denied.

John Gotti Jr. said the woman “assaulted my wife first,” and Mattone claimed the woman had made fun of Kimberly’s son.

John Gotti orchestrated the murder of Paul Castellano in 1985 to take over the Gambino crime family. He died in prison in 2002.,

