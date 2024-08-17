Mohamed Salah breaks Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s victory over Ipswich

Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League record in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich Saturday.

Five minutes after setting up Diogo Jota for a goal, the 32-year-old Saleh poked home a finish from in close in the 65th minute, raising his goal total in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine.

Salah had previously shared the record for most goals in the opening round with a trio of English soccer greats — Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard — at eight.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 and was a key part of Liverpool’s 2019-2020 season, when it was at the top of the table.

Over the course of seven seasons with Liverpool, Salah has scored 155 goals and recorded 68 assists.

Liverpool’s victory over Ipswich marked its first game under manager Arne Slot, who replaced longtime coach Jürgen Klopp, who stepped away during the offseason.

This is Ipswich’s first season in the Premier League since 2002. Recently, music star Ed Sheeran acquired a minority stake in Ipswich, which was his favorite childhood team.

Sheeran watched the match from a VIP box at Portman Road.

The match between Liverpool and Ipswich was the first of many of the Premier League’s opening weekend. With the victory, Liverpool joined Manchester United, a 1-0 winner over Fulham Friday, in starting off their season on the right foot.

There were five more games later Saturday, including Arsenal — the runner-up in the past two seasons — hosting Wolverhampton.

Reigning champion Manchester City begins its title defense at Chelsea Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

