Mother of Yankees’ Anthony Volpe discusses son’s ‘surreal’ World Series heroics

On Tuesday night, Anthony Volpe lived out one of his childhood dreams.

The 23-year-old grew up a diehard New York Yankees fan as a northern New Jersey native — he even attended the 2009 World Series parade when he was eight years old.

Ten years later, he was drafted by the organization he grew up rooting for in the first round, and on Tuesday night, he had his signature Yankees moment.

Down 2-1 in the third inning, Volpe hit a grand slam, which propelled the Bronx Bombers to live to fight another day in the Fall Classic.

It was a full-circle moment for Volpe and his family.

“This (is) so surreal,” Isabelle Volpe, the shortstop’s mother, told The New York Post after Game 4. “We cheered for the Yankees before he was born. This whole thing is a trip. Us taking him to all those events, spending money to meet [Derek] Jeter when he was eight years old and he wouldn’t even go up to him because he was too shy. Now he’s out there doing it.”

Volpe and Jeter have since met — the two even took photos together after Volpe was a guest on FOX’s postgame coverage on Tuesday. Yankee fans also chanted Volpe’s name in the ninth inning, which he said was the “No. 1” coolest moment of his life.

New York had lost the first three games of the series and scored seven runs total — in Game 4 alone, they put up 11.

The Yankees are trying to become the second team in MLB history to complete the comeback from trailing 3-0, only accomplished by the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the Yankees in that year’s ALCS. Perhaps, Volpe may be this year’s version of Dave Roberts, who manages the Los Angeles Dodgers and kick-started that comeback 20 years ago.

In fact, no team that has trailed 3-0 in the Fall Classic has ever even forced a Game 6, but the Yankees have a chance to do that on Wednesday.

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will be on the bump in the final home game in the Bronx this year, as the Yanks hope they’ll be playing The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Goin’ Back to Cali” in their clubhouse.

