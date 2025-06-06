Musk’s question about creating new political party piques Stephen A Smith’s interest amid CEO’s Trump feud

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s feud exploded on social media, and one potential 2028 presidential contender added his two cents into the mix.

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith fired off a post on X in the midst of the president and Musk’s extremely public break-up in front of millions of social media users. Musk asked his X user base whether it was time to “create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The “First Take” pundit fired off another take, expressing interest in what Musk asked.

“Mr. @elonmusk I’m all for moving America to the CENTER. I’m definitely down for that cause! Sign me up!!!” he wrote.

Smith has expressed his dissatisfaction with both sides of the political aisle, criticizing how Democrats handled governing the country over the last four years, particularly with open borders, high spending, identity politics and cancel culture. He’s also had his criticisms of Trump, pointing to the administration’s dismantling of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

He’s also maintained that he may have “no choice” but to consider a presidential run.

MUSK UNLEASHES WILD EPSTEIN CLAIM AGAINST TRUMP AFTER BEING BOOTED FROM DOGE

As Smith has toyed with a presidential run, Trump and Musk have gone toe-to-toe after months of cozying up with one another. The main issue appeared to be opposite ideas about the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that was drafted and for which Trump has expressed support.

Musk then made a jab over Trump’s former relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The White House said earlier on Thursday that a source familiar with the Epstein matter said it is widely known that Trump kicked Epstein out of his Palm Beach Golf Club. The source also pointed out that the administration released the Epstein files, which included Trump’s name, and nothing was new about Musk’s revelation.

Shortly after Musk posted about Trump being in the Epstein file, Trump posted his response to Truth Social.

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress,” Trump said, turning his attention to the “big, beautiful bill” that is before the Senate. “It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the president added.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.