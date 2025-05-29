Myles Garrett absent from Browns OTAs as romance rumors swirl with Olympic star

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After signing his record extension in March, Myles Garrett said he would “plan to be the best person possible” in the Cleveland Browns locker room.

Well, that plan doesn’t appear to be getting off to the best start, as the star defensive end skipped voluntary OTAs this week.

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns during the playoffs – roughly a month later, he signed an extension that made him, temporarily, the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league (Ja’Marr Chase surpassed him shortly after).

Garrett initially cited the “desire to win” as the reason for his request – of course, the Browns have become notorious for not doing that.

But in the team’s first full-team activities of the offseason, Garrett was absent.

Instead of making plays on the field, Garrett was sparking relationship rumors with American snowboarder Chloe Kim. The two made an appearance together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, where Kim was a presenter.

Garrett also posted on his Instagram story that he was “tryna buy a place here asap.” Neither have publicly confirmed their relationship, but signs point that they are an item.

Kim has two Olympic gold medals, three World Championship titles, and eight golds in Winter X Games.

The Athletic noted that this isn’t exactly unusual for Garrett, who “is frequently late to the facility” and has skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions.” OTAs are not mandatory, and even head coach Kevin Stefanski dismissed his absence.

But, OutKick noted that after Garrett signed his extension, he said he would “plan to be the best person possible in this locker room, be the best leader possible, as well as dominating on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.”

Manadatory minicamp for teams begins on June 10 and will last three days.

