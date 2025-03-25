Mystery over Brett Gardner’s son cause of death in Costa Rica deepens: report

Officials reportedly ruled out asphyxiation and suggested food poisoning could be the cause of the death of Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son.

Miller Gardner and his family were reportedly vacationing in Costa Rica when he fell ill and died last week. The former Yankees outfielder and his wife announced Miller’s death on Sunday.

Asphyxiation was originally listed as the cause of death, according to NBC News. But the New York Post reported, citing Costa Rica’s Investigation Police, it’s now been ruled out.

Officials told the outlet his airwaves were not obstructed.

Miller had vomited in his bed, leading investigators to initially believe that he had choked to death.

The family was reportedly staying at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort outside Manuel Antonio National Park.

Costa Rican officials have not responded to an email made by Fox News Digital.

A Costa Rica Judicial Investigative Agency official told NBC that Gardner had “a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food.” The State Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital that local officials were investigating a death that occurred on March 21 in Costa Rica – the same day Miller Gardner passed away.

Brett and Jessica Gardner said other family members fell ill on the vacation.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21,” they said.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Gardner was an outfielder for the Yankees for 14 seasons and was on the team when they won their last World Series title in 2009. He spent his entire career in the Bronx, last playing in 2021.

Gardner’s former team opens up the season on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET against the Milwaukee Brewers; the two teams made a trade this offseason when they exchanged Nestor Cortes and Devin Williams.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.