NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson breaks silence after in-laws, nephew killed in apparent murder-suicide

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has finally broken his silence more than a month after his in-laws and nephew were tragically killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Oklahoma.

Johnson, who was recently named as a nominee for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024, said he was “devastated” over the June 26 killings in a brief statement posted to Instagram on Friday.

“Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack, and Dalton Janway,” the statement read.

“We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

Jack Janway, 69, and his wife, Terry Janway, 68, were the parents of Chandra Janway, Johnson’s wife.

They, along with her 11-year-old nephew, were found dead inside a Muskogee home on June 26 after law enforcement received a 911 call over reports of a disturbance and someone with a gun.

The Muskogee Police Department said in a statement at the time that officers responded to the scene and saw a person “laying in the hallway inside the front door.” Shortly after, they heard a gunshot inside the home.

Police body cam footage released earlier this month revealed the horrifying scene where officers described seeing a victim through a window who was seen covered with a “blanket.” Just before law enforcement entered an unlocked front door, the single gunshot could be heard.

Additional information later provided by the Muskogee Police Department revealed that Jack Janway’s body was identified as the victim near the front door. Terry Janway was later located on a couch positioned “next to a handgun.”

The final victim was found in a bedroom.

Police told Fox News Digital at the time that they were investigating the fatal shooting as a possible murder-suicide and that Terry Janway was being looked at as a possible suspect.