NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, nephew dead as police investigate possible double murder-suicide

The in-laws of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson and the 11-year-old nephew of his wife were killed in a fatal shooting in Oklahoma on Monday night that police are now investigating as a possible murder-suicide, according to law enforcement.

The Muskogee Police Department said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital that three people were found dead inside a home on Monday night after receiving a 911 call at around 9:05 p.m. over reports of a disturbance and someone with a gun.

According to law enforcement, the female caller hung up after reporting the incident.

Once on the scene, police saw a person “laying in the hallway inside the front door” and heard gunshots from inside the home.

The deceased were identified as 69-year-old Jack Janway, his wife, Terry Janway, 68, and their 11-year-old grandson.

FOX 23 Tulsa identified the victims as the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.

Police told Fox News Digital that they are investigating the fatal shooting as a possible double murder-suicide and that Terry Janway is being looked at as a possible suspect.

Legacy Motor Club issued a statement Tuesday to confirm that Johnson’s No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet will withdraw from NASCAR’s Cup Series event in Chicago on Sunday.

“The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” the racing team said in its statement.