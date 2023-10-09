NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr flees as car fills with smoke

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in the midst of a scary scene at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on Sunday as the final race before the Round of 8 field is cemented.

Stenhouse, who was eliminated from playoff contention after the Bristol race last month, was forced out of the race at lap 96 when his car caught fire. The NBC broadcast showed smoke filling the cabin of Stenhouse’s vehicle and a fire underneath it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A few moments passed, but Stenhouse climbed out of his car under his own power. He nonchalantly left the car as emergency crews arrived to extinguish the flames. He finished the race in 34th place.

Stenhouse appeared to be OK.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

The Mississippi native made the playoffs thanks to his Daytona 500 win at the start of the season. But he failed to do enough to make it to the Round of 12 as he was eliminated with Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Michael McDowell.

A.J. Allmendinger held off William Byron to win the Bank of America Roval 400. The Round of 8 appeared to be set as the race concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney will move on to the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs.