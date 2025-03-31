NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs spits fiery message at Tyler Reddick after getting spun out

Ty Gibbs was unhappy with Tyler Reddick during the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon as Denny Hamlin won the race after finishing fifth at Homestead last week.

The incident between Gibbs and Reddick on Lap 298. Gibbs got a little too wide in one of the corners, and Reddick tried to slide under him. Just as Gibbs was coming down to correct, Reddick got into the back of him and spun Gibbs out.

The broadcast listened in to Gibbs’ radio, and the driver of the No. 54 car was unhappy.

“Just free this f—ing up please. Keep me away from that little f—er after this race too,” he said in reference to Reddick.

The two drivers had an animated chat after the race, but cooler heads appeared to prevail.

Hamlin picked up his first win of the 2025 season after starting the race in fifth. He led 274 of the 400 laps and picked up 53 points to go along with it. He was ninth in Stage 1 and first in Stage 2. Additionally, he was 4.6 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Christopher Bell.

It was the first time Hamlin had won at Martinsville in 10 years. He held up a flag as he exited his car, which read “11 against the world.”

“We had the feeling [in the early 2010s] we were just better than anyone else,” Hamlin said, via FOX Sports. “It was easy. I didn’t have to put in all the work that I do now.

“It was just aggravating to be the next-best at this track for the last five years, just never having it. The ‘it’ is the ability to control a race, run as fast as you need to to lead the race and pull away when you want. Today we had ‘it.’”

Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five. Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top 10.

Gibbs finished in 13th and Reddick behind him in 14th.