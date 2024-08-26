NASCAR drivers Josh Berry, Michael McDowell get airborne in separate dangerous crashes at Daytona

Josh Berry and Michael McDowell went for wild rides during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway as another driver locked in a spot for the playoffs.

Berry’s No. 4 Ford got airborne down the backstretch with two laps to go. He hit the retaining wall while upside down and sliding on his roof. After the sparks were done flying, Berry had to wait a few minutes before emergency officials were able to flip his vehicle over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Berry was leading the race at the time of the crash when Austin Cindric got turned sideways and slammed into him.

“I’m all good, actually it probably wasn’t as bad as it looked,” Berry told reporters, via NASCAR.com. “But man, I’m bummed. We had a helluva night going. We were in position and really proud of the job I did tonight, and the team did tonight. We were in contention.”

Earlier in the race, McDowell was among the several cars involved in a wreck with nine laps to go. Drivers were racing three wide in the corner and one miscalculation started a major crash.

AUSTIN DILLON LOSES FIRST APPEAL TO RICHMOND PENALTY, REMAINS OUT OF PLAYOFFS

McDowell went airborne as the car turned sideways but somehow managed to stay right-side up. Joey Logano, Justin Haley, Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick were among the 14 cars caught up in the accident.

When the dust cleared, Harrison Burton found himself in Victory Lane for the first win of his career. He crossed the line as his father, former NASCAR star Jeff Burton, called the race from the NBC booth.

“I cried the whole victory lap,” Burton said. “I, obviously, got fired from this job. I wanted to do everything for the Wood Brothers that I could. They’ve given me an amazing opportunity in life and to get them (No.) 100 on my way out is amazing. We’re in the playoffs now. Let’s go to Darlington and see what happens.”

It was the 100th win for the Wood Brothers

Burton now has a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, with one race remaining before the end of the regular season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last race takes place next week at Darlington Raceway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.