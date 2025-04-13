NASCAR drivers Sheldon Creed, Brennan Poole involved in serious crash at Bristol

NASCAR Xfinity drivers were involved in a serious crash on Saturday during the Sciaps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Dean Thompson got into the back of Creed as they came around Turn 4. Creed spun up the track and backed into the wall. Unfortunately, he was perpendicular to the other drivers trying to avoid him. Brennan Poole was unable to get out of the way as Creed came to a stop.

Poole buzzed through Creed, creating a huge collision. Creed’s left front side came completely unglued while Poole’s entire right side of his vehicle tore off as well as his right rear tire.

“It did knock the breath out of me,” Poole told NBC Sports after he was released from the infield care center. “I was talking to Sheldon when we got into the trailer and he said it knocked the breath out of him, too.”

Creed said Poole didn’t see him.

“Just things happen so quickly and you’re going so fast. Not a lot of time to avoid a car sitting in the middle of the track like I was,” he added.

Poole finished in 36th and Creed was 37th.

Kyle Larson finished in first place with Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones rounding out the top five.

Allgaier was first in the Xfinity Series after the race. Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, Austin Hill and Connor Zilisch were behind him.