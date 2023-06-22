NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. fears dad on ‘Bluey’ setting ‘unrealistic’ expectations

Some kids grew up watching “Blue’s Clues” and “Dora The Explorer,” and others are turning their attention to the hit cartoon “Bluey” — and one NASCAR great believes the show is setting expectations way too high.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke to The Athletic and was asked 12 interesting questions outside the world of motorsports. The outlet asked the former driver to “rank these in terms of annoyance: ‘Bluey,’ finding rats around the house, your kids both having colds at the same time, late start times for races and the Dallas Cowboys.” But “Bluey” is where Junior gave his longest response.

Earnhardt said he believes he’s a great dad, but the cartoon sets unrealistic expectations for his kids.

“But we watch ‘Bluey’ and the kids are like, ‘Come on, Dad, do this. Come on, Dad, pretend this.’ So every episode, my kids watch ‘Bluey’ and see the dad is like the kids’ best friend. Always available. Always there. Anytime they want the dad to get in on the fun or to play, he’s never too busy,” he said.

“He’s never got to go to work. He’s never got this thing he’s got to do or he’s never mowing the lawn and whatever, right? It’s always, ‘Yep, you got it. I’m gonna do what the kids want me to do and pretend with them.’ So my girls, mainly Isla (who just turned 5), they have the same expectation of me.”

Earnhardt said he understands he should let his children have an imagination, but replicating what the father “Bluey” does in real life is exhausting.

“I know you’re supposed to let them pretend,” he added. “You’re supposed to let them create and imagine. But the dad on ‘Bluey,’ he is setting these expectations for our own children that are unrealistic. Because my daughter thinks, ‘Oh, yeah, my dad should do that. My dad will do that. We’ll ask him to do it and he’s gonna do it.’

“I’m sure some people will have different opinions about all that. I’d be curious to hear others’ opinions. I know somebody is going to say, ‘There will come a day when nobody is going to be asking you to pretend anymore and you’re going to be so sad.’ And I know that’s coming. I’m not wishing my life away. But ‘Bluey’ makes things challenging because the expectations are high.”

Life seemed a bit easier when Steve and Dora were asking you to point things out.