NASCAR penalizes Joey Logano for glove violation ahead of Atlanta race

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Joey Logano was set to start the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on the front row alongside Michael McDowell, but he was moved to the back of the pack due to an odd rules violation.

NASCAR said right before the race that Logano “will drop to the rear and serve a pass-through penalty at the start of today’s race due to violating rule 14.3.1.1 of the NASCAR Rule Book (gloves do not meet SFI specification).”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chase Elliott was also moved to the back “for unapproved adjustments.”

Larry McReynolds, a FOX NASCAR analyst, said on “FOX RaceDay” that Logano was penalized for a safety violation. He said each piece of gear a driver has needs to be “SFI rated” – which is a safety rating.

“The glove that Joey had on his left hand it was not SFI rated,” McReynolds said. “Everybody does this at super speedways in qualifying. They put that left hand up there (by the safety net) to try and block some air.

AUSTIN CINDRIC HAS 1-LETTER RESPONSE TO FINAL-LAP CRASH THWARTING DAYTONA 500 CHANCES

“Evidently, NASCAR deemed it that the glove he had on yesterday was not something he would do in the race, but it was not SFI rated. You can do what Joey did there – everybody does it. But the glove was not SFI rated and that was a safety violation.”

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

Logano was on the pole at the Daytona 500 and had another good run in qualifying before the Atlanta race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDowell will now have Todd Gilliland and Kyle Busch behind him. He was the only driver to break the 31-second mark.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.