NASCAR shifts Xfinity Daytona race amid hampering wet weather

NASCAR fans are hoping the rain will stay away Monday evening into the night as the stock-car organization was forced to move its Xfinity Series Daytona race back even further.

The morning’s wet weather delayed the drying process of Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR announced the United Rentals 300 will take place at 9 p.m. ET. The race had initially been postponed until 11 a.m. ET.

The 300-mile event was initially set for Saturday but the weather has not been helpful. Xfinity Series rookie Jesse Love is on the pole for the race, which will be run under the lights in Florida. Love will have Austin Hill alongside of him. Hill won last year’s race.

The race can be seen on FS1.

Cole Custer is the defending Xfinity Series champion. He’s set to begin the race from the 17th position.

The NASCAR Cup Series has also been plagued by the weather.

The regular season was supposed to open Sunday afternoon but the rain pushed the race back to 4 p.m. Monday. It was the first outright postponement of the Daytona 500 since 2012.

Spire Motorsports teammates Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar tried to make the most of it for the fans who spent money to see the race start Sunday.

“Hate the rain won today but going to try to make the most of it and meet some of you guys,” Smith wrote on X. “Let me know your camp spot and I will try to come find you! Might be able to drag a few other drivers along too.”

Hocevar added, “Unfortunate cards we have been dealt as a sport, but probably the right call. Feel bad for the fans that saved up for this trip and now can’t stay.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to be the grand marshal for the event. Joey Logano has the pole.

The NASCAR Cup Series race can be seen at 4 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

