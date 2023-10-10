NASCAR star Bubba Wallace praises his own maturity for not punching something after frustrating race

Bubba Wallace missed out on a chance to make it to the Round of 8 on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval, but he was happy with the way he handled his own frustrations.

Wallace finished in 16th at Charlotte Motor Speedway and was dropped in the field after he was collected in a wreck between Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric. NASCAR said Wallace never made a full stop after missing the chicane and had to stop on the front stretch to fulfill the penalty.

All around, it was a tough day for the No. 23.

“We weren’t supposed to be here, according to a lot of people. But we proved them wrong and proved a lot of people in the garage wrong that you can’t really count on the 23 in a road course race, right. That’s cool to say,” Wallace said, via Sportsnaut. “Gotta keep continuing to work. I don’t think we’re a winning car yet but we’re light years where we were a few races ago.

“Ten years ago, I’d be ready to punch something. I guess that’s maturing and growing up … and accepting the fate – it wasn’t meant to be.”

Furthermore, Wallace was unhappy with the penalty over incident on the chicane. He called having to come to a complete stop a “B.S. rule” but did not think it would be addressed in the future.

“They don’t care. They love the entertainment factor and screwing somebody else,” he said, via Frontstretch. “I need to work on that, put ourselves in better spots to not get wrecked, I’m honestly surprised no one’s walked up and said sorry, that’s kind of bulls—.”

The Round of 8 begins Sunday with the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.