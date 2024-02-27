NASCAR star Denny Hamlin admits to urinating in his race suit for 1st time in his career

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was a long race that lasted 260 laps with 10 caution flags being waved during the event.

Some drivers felt the burden of the grueling race more than most.

Denny Hamlin admitted on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast on Monday that he needed to urinate in his suit. He said it was the first time in his career he had done something like that.

“For the first time in my whole career … 19 years, peed my seat,” he said. “I was hurting. I was so thirsty the second half of the race, but I couldn’t drink any more because my body, I was just sitting there in my seat saying, ‘Let it go. Let it go. And I just couldn’t let it go.”

Hamlin said he had never been able to get over the mental barrier of relieving himself in the race car. The number of caution flags hampered his ability to possibly hold himself until the end of the race.

He said he started to think of things that would make him go, and it came to him.

“And then as soon as I got the first dribble, boom,” Hamlin said. “It was warm, and then it was cold. I never felt what it felt like to pee in my seat. But I kinda liked it. Is that weird?”

Hamlin said he knows some drivers who do it regularly, but he could never get his body to turn on the switch.

Hamlin finished 23rd in the race that Daniel Suarez won by 0.003 seconds over Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch.

Las Vegas is the setting for Sunday’s next Cup Series race.

