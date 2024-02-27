NASCAR star Denny Hamlin admits to urinating in his race suit for 1st time in his career
The Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was a long race that lasted 260 laps with 10 caution flags being waved during the event.
Some drivers felt the burden of the grueling race more than most.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Denny Hamlin admitted on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast on Monday that he needed to urinate in his suit. He said it was the first time in his career he had done something like that.
“For the first time in my whole career … 19 years, peed my seat,” he said. “I was hurting. I was so thirsty the second half of the race, but I couldn’t drink any more because my body, I was just sitting there in my seat saying, ‘Let it go. Let it go. And I just couldn’t let it go.”
Hamlin said he had never been able to get over the mental barrier of relieving himself in the race car. The number of caution flags hampered his ability to possibly hold himself until the end of the race.
NASCAR STAR KYLE BUSCH’S WIFE PLAYFULLY ROASTS HUSBAND IN SOCIAL MEDIA POST
He said he started to think of things that would make him go, and it came to him.
“And then as soon as I got the first dribble, boom,” Hamlin said. “It was warm, and then it was cold. I never felt what it felt like to pee in my seat. But I kinda liked it. Is that weird?”
Hamlin said he knows some drivers who do it regularly, but he could never get his body to turn on the switch.
Hamlin finished 23rd in the race that Daniel Suarez won by 0.003 seconds over Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Las Vegas is the setting for Sunday’s next Cup Series race.
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.