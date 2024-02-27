NASCAR star Kyle Busch’s wife playfully roasts husband in social media post

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Kyle Busch came up just short in his quest to win the Ambetter Health 400, finishing 0.007 seconds behind race-winner Daniel Suárez and only about 0.004 seconds behind second-place finisher Ryan Blaney.

Busch posted a weekend recap from the Atlanta Motor Speedway on his Instagram.

“Can’t get much closer than that. Needed a couple inches,” he wrote as the caption while thanking his sponsor, Cheddar, and Chevrolet. “Excited about the strength we’ve shown to start the year.”

He wasn’t safe from some razzing at the hands of his wife, Samantha.

“I’ve been telling you that for almost 20 years,” she wrote playfully in the comments section.

NASCAR fans were delightfully surprised by the comment.

Samantha Busch also posted a weekend recap on her own Instagram. She wrote how “proud” she was of her husband for how he competed in the race.

“Welllll dang it that was close! Proud of this (No. 8) team they’ve had strong cars back to back weekends, let’s keep this momentum rolling into Vegas,” she wrote.

The Richard Childress Racing driver finished 12th in the Daytona 500. He won two races last season — the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Busch is currently first in the driver’s standings through two races.