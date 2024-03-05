NASCAR star Tyler Reddick laments ‘stupid mistakes on pit road’ after 2nd-place finish at Las Vegas

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Tyler Reddick finished 0.441 seconds behind Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday and settled for second place in NASCAR’s third race of the 2024 season.

Reddick could never catch up to Larson in the waning moments of the Pennzoil 400. He appeared to put the onus on the pit stops.

“Every time I kind of got close … He defended pretty well,” Reddick said of Larson. “It’s frustrating. I feel like we were never up front really all day long until it got to the stage ends.

“Yeah, we had a really good (car), just stupid mistakes on pit road. Same s—, different year. It gets kind of frustrating. We’ll continue to work on it.”

Reddick had multiple issues on pit road during the race. He had a 13-second stop on Lap 211 and slid too far in his pit box after the first stage. He went from second place at the end of Stage 1 to 16th place to start Stage 2. He managed to come back and finish second in Stage 2.

“Second sucks, that’s for sure, but we had a really fast Nasty Beast Toyota Camry,” he added. “We should have been up there battling even more than we were throughout the day; just put us behind, unfortunately. We had to fight back through that all day (and) as the field got better, it got harder to get back to the front as quick.

“You have to run up front all day long and when asked about what we need to do to get better, that’s the very thing, and didn’t do it today.”

Reddick has five NASCAR Cup Series wins in his career. His last win came at Kansas last season.

The next race on the Cup Series docket is at Phoenix Raceway. He finished in third place in the spring race last season and 22nd in the fall race.

