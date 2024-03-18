NASCAR Truck Series drivers Stewart Friesen, Nick Sanchez get into heated exchange after Bristol race

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers Nick Sanchez and Stewart Friesen got into a fight on Saturday night following the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The animosity between the two drivers began as Friesen and Sanchez were racing hard and jockeying for positioning in the top 10. Sanchez got into the rear of Friesen and spun his truck around. Sanchez also ran into the wall and messed up one of his tires. Friesen went for a ride and lost position.

Back in the pits, Friesen was really unhappy. One video appeared to show Friesen cursing at Sanchez and then grabbing him by the neck and jerking him forward. The two had to be separated.

“Couldn’t have waited one f—ing corner,” Friesen was heard saying.

Friesen finished 22nd and Sanchez finished 17th.

Both drivers talked about their finishes on X, but neither mentioned the post-race skirmish.

“Ran top-3 all night until a loose wheel on our final stop put us in the back. Driving through the field up top when I got fenced. Fast truck, had a shot until I didn’t. Onto COTA,” Sanchez wrote.

“Up and down day at @ItsBristolBaby We searched for speed early and rebounded tonight with Stewart running in the top ten for most of the night. A late race incident in Stage 3 put us too far behind to finish with the speed we were showing,” Friesen wrote.

Christian Eckes narrowly defeated Kyle Busch for the win.

