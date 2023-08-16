NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader, 68, wins race in Canada

NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader proved Monday night that age is truly just a number when the competitive spirit and drive are still flowing.

Schrader, 68, got into the driver’s seat to pick up a victory in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. He started on the pole and led the final 20 laps in the Freshstone Dirt Classic at Ohsweken Speedway in Canada.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I just drove,” Schrader said, via NASCAR Canada. “These guys and Kyle [Steckly] my crew chief gave me an excellent car. They have their act together.”

Schrader had to make the shrewd move to get around Pinty’s Series points leader Treyten Lapcevich. However, the series’ star driver crashed into a slower car and gave Schrader the opening to take the lead. Schrader held off the rest of the field for the win.

“My teammate [Lapcevich] and I were working good together, and then he got into the lapped car,” Schrader added. “I knew I had to go then. I definitely want to thank [my sponsor] APC for letting us do this. They’re the reason we’re up here.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL CLINCHES NASCAR PLAYOFFS SPOT WITH CRUCIAL WIN AT BRICKYARD

It was Schrader’s first NASCAR-sanctioned win since 2006, when he won at Phoenix Raceway as part of the Copper World Classic, which was renamed ARCA Menards Series West.

The Missouri native has competed in the U.S. Auto Club circuit, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series among other organizations. He had not competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2013. His last win there came in 1991.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He competed in the Pinty’s Series once before – last year at the same track. He finished in eighth.