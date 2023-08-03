NASCAR world upset as Jimmie Johnson misses out on unanimous election to Hall of Fame

Jimmie Johnson was among the racing legends who were elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday along with crew chief Chad Knaus and Donnie Allison.

Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Championships during his career, which is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most all time. Johnson’s first five came consecutively.

He is also the all-time winningest driver at five tracks, including Auto Club Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. In addition to that, he won Driver of the Year five times and was the first racing driver to win The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year in the U.S. He had 83 total Cup wins.

With all the accomplishments under Johnson’s belt, he did not earn the election unanimously. He earned only 93% of the vote from a 57-person panel that included NASCAR executives, drivers, crew chiefs, reporters and industry contributors.

Knaus seemed to take exception.

“If he isn’t a unanimous vote, I don’t know that anybody ever will be,” Knaus said. “He’s the nicest guy and the best to ever sit in a NASCAR race car. He contributes to our sport and to society in so many different ways through the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. He is the ideal picture of a Hall of Fame inductee.”

Knaus was not the only person to take an issue.

Still, Johnson was honored to go into the Hall.

“I wouldn’t say there was doubt, but it was great to hear my name called,” he said, via NASCAR.com. “… They had so many key moments to this 19-year career I had which have led to this opportunity in the Hall, and those emotions just started running through my brain, through my mind.

“And then right in front of me was Brooke and Chad (Knaus), and to see so many images with Chad and I together, I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh, I hope he gets in, right?’ That’s the other component to this that I was really hopeful for. A lot of very deserving names on the ballot. I am a bit biased and very thankful that Chad and I are going in together.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.