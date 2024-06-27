Nationals outfielder jaws with 66-year-old fan over ‘bush league’ pitch

The San Diego Padres had a wild walk-off win Monday night, but a Padres fan’s blood was boiling.

San Diego trailed the Washington Nationals by a run in the 10th inning when Jurickson Profar drove in two runs with a ground-rule double.

But it was the 0-2 pitch Profar faced that a fan took issue with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hunter Harvey buzzed Profar up and in.

And when the Nats ran off the field, one Padres fan interrupted outfielder Jesse Winker.

The entirety of the audio is tough to make out, but the fan can be heard calling the pitch “cheap” and “bush league.” The fan also said he is 66 years old.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Profar may have taken offense to the pitch, though. The Nationals’ broadcasters noted Profar was shouting at the Nats’ dugout as the ball dropped.

YANKEES ANNOUNCER MICHAEL KAY TAKES ISSUE WITH METS’ NETWORK CONSIDERING ITSELF ‘BEST BOOTH’ IN MLB

He did note an intentional walk to Luis Arraez one batter earlier made him feel “disrespected.”

“Jurickson Profar not celebrating by looking at his teammates, instead screaming at the Nationals’ dugout for the intentional walk that loaded the bases, challenging him in that moment. So, some drama,” a Nationals announcer said, noting that Winker, Ildemaro Vargas and Keibert Ruiz were standing on the warning track watching them celebrate.

The benches cleared in the first inning of the game Tuesday after Ruiz and Profar jawed at one another for a moment. MacKenzie Gore hit Profar with pitch right after that but wasn’t ejected, and Manny Machado answered with a long home run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Profar’s walk-off capped a four-run 10th inning right after the Nats scored three. The Padres swept the Nats in the three-game set, completing it Wednesday with an 8-5 victory.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.