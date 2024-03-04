Nationals prospect released from hospital following nasty fall that led to being stretchered out of game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Washington Nationals got good news on Sunday as outfield prospect Daylen Lile was released from the hospital following a scary spill against the Boston Red Sox in a spring training game.

Red Sox prospect Tyler Miller launched his first home run of the spring on Saturday in the seventh inning, but there was concern when Lile, trying to make a miracle home run robbery, flipped over the bullpen wall and landed hard.

It was a reminder of the infamous flip Torii Hunter had at Fenway Park on David Ortiz’s game-tying grand slam in game 2 of the 2013 ALCS. JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, which is the home of the Red Sox in the spring, has the same low outfield wall in right field that mimics Fenway.

While the broadcast didn’t show how Lile fell into the bullpen, the relievers and staff who were there immediately signaled for trainers to come check on him. They continued to wave until people showed up to evaluate what happened.

Lile was eventually stretchered out of the stadium and there was fear something severe had happened.

Luckily, after spending time in the hospital for evaluation, Lile was diagnosed with a lower-back contusion, and it appears the Nats avoided anything worse.

“I mean, he’s hurting,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said on Sunday, per ESPN. “But he’s going to be OK, which is great news. We lucked out.”

Martinez said after the game on Saturday that a CT scan would be taken of Lile’s back and that he had movement in his arms and legs.

Lile also gave a thumbs-up to the crowd, showing that he had some optimism despite his situation.

The 21-year-old was a second-round draft pick by the Nats in the 2021 MLB Draft. He played in 19 games his rookie year before missing the entire 2022 season after needing Tommy John surgery.

Lile split his 2023 season in Low-A and High-A ball, hitting .291 with a .891 OPS over 66 Low-A games.

In his 40 High-A games, Lile struggled, slashing .234/.310/.357.