Navy parts ways with Ken Niumatalolo after football team loses in overtime to Army

Navy football’s overtime loss to Army on Saturday appeared to be the final reason for the school to part ways with head coach Ken Niumatalolo after 15 seasons.

The Midshipmen fell to the Black Knights, 20-17, in overtime to wrap up the school’s 2022 season and put the finishing touches on a third consecutive losing season. Navy appeared to be a far cry from the 2019 season in which the school finished 11-2. Niumatalolo was the school’s winningest coach with a 109-83 record.

“Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy,” Navy athletics director Chet Gladchuk announced Sunday. “Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy.”

“The Naval Academy will now move forward with continued high ambitions and embrace a new era of reaffirmed expectations for Navy football and our midshipmen,” he continued.

Navy named defensive coordinator Brian Newberry the interim head coach.

Niumatalolo took over as head coach in 2008. He led the team to 10 bowl games since he officially took over and was 6-4 in those bowl games. He coached Navy in the Poinsettia Bowl in 2007 when he got the job after Paul Johnson left Navy for Georgia Tech.

Over the last three seasons, Niumatalolo has gone 11-23 with only one winning season over the last five years. The school is also 4-10 against the other FBS service academies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.