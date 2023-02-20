NBA All-Star Game ‘is the worst basketball game ever played,’ Nuggets coach says

The NBA All-Star Game did not appear to sit well with Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone as Team Giannis topped Team LeBron 189-173 on Sunday night.

Malone fired off a brutally honest take on the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s an honor to be here. It’s an honor to be a part of a great weekend with great players. But that is the worst basketball game ever played,” Malone said, via Altitude TV.

He gave Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving credit for competing.

“Joel was imploring some of the guys to play harder, to try and get some defense in. But no one got hurt, they put on a show for the fans, but that is a tough game to sit through, I’m not going to lie,” he added.

CHARLES BARKLEY, SHAQ RIP ‘BORING A–‘ SALT LAKE CITY; STATE LAWMAKER URGES EX-STARS TO ‘DO BETTER’

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown also called the game a “layup line,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The exhibition game did not see much of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was the captain of the team. LeBron James played for a bit and put down a thunderous dunk, but he hurt his hand was forced to leave the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jayson Tatum won the All-Star Game MVP for his 55-point performance. Team Giannis shot 61.8% from the field and Team LeBron was 59.8%.