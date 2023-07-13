NBA announces new penalties, fines for flopping
The National Basketball Association announced on Tuesday that players will now be penalized both in game and monetarily for flopping.
Those who flop will be assessed a technical foul, and the opposing team will be rewarded a free throw.
However, the NBA did say that flopping will not result in ejections – players are tossed from a game if they get two technicals.
Since technical fouls result in a $2,000 fine to the player, a flop will result in a penalty of that same dollar amount. Repeat offenders’ fines will be increased incrementally.
The NBA did note that a foul could still be called despite another player flopping.
Coaches will not be able to challenge whether a player flopped directly, but referees could wind up calling a flop while reviewing a separate foul call.
The new rules will go into effect for this season, and the NBA is calling it a “one-year trial.”
The association was trying out the new rules in the Summer League.