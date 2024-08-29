NBA broadcaster says he thinks Bronny James should have stayed another year in college basketball

Bronny James was selected with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, joining his dad, LeBron James.

NBA broadcaster David Aldridge said he would have liked the younger James to stay another year in college basketball during a recent appearance on OutKick’s “The Ricky Cobb Show.“

“I’ve talked to a lot of people, a lot of scouts, a lot of NBA college scouts,” he said. “I think – this is David’s opinion, that doesn’t mean it’s right – that I would have liked to see Bronny go back to college this year and a place, a school where he could have been the guy.”

“There would have been 50 schools, 50 (Division I) schools where he could have been the guy this year and put up big numbers and learned what it was like to be the focal point of a team, a college team, a Division 1 college team. And then you could come into the NBA on your own terms.”

Aldridge pointed out that the USC product underwent major surgery not long ago.

“Obviously, he had the open-heart surgery. People seem to have forgotten the kid had open-heart surgery last year. That’s a major setback to a season.”

In 25 games last season with the Trojans, the 19-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Aldridge doesn’t envision James getting a lot of playing time with the Lakers this season.

“He is going to be in the G League most of the year. He may come up at some point, but I doubt he’s going to see a lot of time with the Lakers just because he is not at that point in his development as a basketball player. This is the NBA.

“This is the best of the best of the best, and he is not there yet. Now, he could get there with some development and some growth, he has to get stronger physically and older like all kids do when they come into the league.”

In 2016, Aldridge was awarded the Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Basketball Hall of Fame. The award is given to outstanding basketball writers and broadcasters.

Aldridge is currently a senior columnist for The Athletic. He has worked for nearly 30 years covering the NBA and other sports for Turner, ESPN and Washington Post.

