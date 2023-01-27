NBA champ Matt Barnes sued by fianc?e’s ex-husband after allegedly spitting on him at Cowboys-49ers game

The man who Matt Barnes allegedly spit on at Levi’s Stadium is reportedly suing the NBA champion.

David Patterson Jr., the ex-husband of Barnes’ fianc?e, says Barnes caused him injury and emotional distress during the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers divisional round game Sunday.

Patterson claims the two started yelling at one another from about 20 feet away on a concourse inside the stadium. Barnes then walked up to him and allegedly spit in Patterson’s face. Patterson is suing for battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Video showed the two pushing one another before being separated.

Since the incident, Barnes has filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County Court against Patterson, who Barnes said started things before the incident escalated.

Barnes said Patterson “hunted me down and aggressively confronted me.” He also noted that Patterson was screaming his “full name repeatedly,” which caused the crowd to go “into a frenzy.”

“I was forced to push him off of me,” Barnes said, adding that Patterson was shoving him. “I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment, I spit in his direction in disgust.”

Barnes said that the two have butted heads for months due to Barnes’ relationship with Patterson’s ex. Patterson allegedly went as far as saying he’d shoot Barnes.

This isn’t the first time that Barnes has been involved in an altercation like this, though he was in Patterson’s shoes in 2016 when he reportedly drove 95 miles to confront New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher, who was with Barnes’ estranged wife, Gloria Govan.

Barnes, who was on the Memphis Grizlies at the time, allegedly texted a friend that he beat up Fisher and spit in Govan’s face.

Barnes and Patterson are expected in court Feb. 16.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.