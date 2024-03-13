NBA champion Isiah Thomas demands Michael Jordan issue a public apology

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Michael Jordan’s name is synonymous with NBA greatness. Millions of fans continue to hold onto fond memories of Jordan’s storied run with the Chicago Bulls. But, over the years some players who suited up in the same era as Jordan have spoken out against the six-time champion.

Jordan’s former teammate Scottie Pippen has been one of the more vocal critics, describing him as “horrible,” in the early portion of his career. Two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas seems to have also had his fair share of issues with Jordan over the years.

However, Thomas’ current problem with Jordan stems from the “The Last Dance” documentary. From Thomas’ point of view, he believed that he was on good terms with Jordan — at least until he watched the miniseries.

At one point during “The Last Dance,” Jordan called Thomas an offensive name. Thomas took issue with the comments and during an appearance on the latest edition of “The Draymond Green Show,” the Detroit Pistons legend doubled down on his refusal to forgive Jordan.

Thomas also outlined what would have to happen in order for the two to get back in good standing.

“This dude got on international television and called me a–hole, somebody who’s been really good to him,” Thomas told Green. “If you didn’t mean it, say it publicly. If you meant it, I understand. I’m good with that.”

Jordan suggested that Thomas was aware of his perception across the NBA during his playing days.

“The reaction of the public has kind of changed his perspective,” Jordan noted in “The Last Dance”. “You can show me anything you want, there’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a–hole.”

In the documentary, which explored Jordan’s final season in Chicago, the six-time NBA Finals MVP also addressed the long-standing rumor that he was responsible for Thomas’ exclusion from the 1992 United States men’s Olympic basketball team, which became known as the “Dream Team.”

There was speculation at the time that Jordan claimed he would only participate if Thomas was left off the roster. But, Jordan pushed back against the idea saying he did not explicitly request that Thomas was not on the team.

Thomas spent his entire NBA career in Detroit. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star. Several years after his playing career, Thomas moved into coaching.

