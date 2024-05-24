NBA closes investigation into Thunder’s Josh Giddey over underage relationship allegations: report

The NBA has closed its investigation into Josh Giddey’s alleged relationship with a minor, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Giddey, the sixth overall pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft, was not charged after the Newport Beach Police Department in California announced in January it was unable to find criminal activity.

“No charges have been filed against Josh Giddey. Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information regarding allegations circulating on social media and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey,” a spokesperson for the Newport Beach Police said in an email to Fox News Digital at the time.

ESPN says the league closed its investigation for the same reason.

Rumors that Giddey was in a relationship with a minor exploded on social media in November after video and photos circulated. It got to the point police and the NBA decided to investigate.

Giddey, 21, was seen hugging a female rumored to be 15 in one photo, while another had a caption that said, “just f—ed josh giddy.”

Many wondered what the Thunder would do. But head coach Mark Daigneault kept Giddey on the floor based on the information the team had received. Giddey didn’t address any questions regarding the situation.

Oklahoma City became the top seed in the Western Conference this season, though they fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

