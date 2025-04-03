NBA DEI chief Lesley Slaton stepping down: report

Lesley Slaton, the NBA’s chief DEI officer, informed colleagues in an email Wednesday she’s stepping down, according to Adweek.

Brown joined the NBA as chief DEI officer in 2023. Before that, she was chief DEI officer at HP since 2015.

“The values of diversity and inclusion are central to the culture of the NBA, WNBA, and our other leagues and will remain core to our business and our workplace,” the email said.

Other American sports organizations have taken steps to distance themselves from DEI.

MLB has removed “diversity” references from its careers page entirely.

The General Services Administration announced changes in February to the Federal Acquisition Regulations meant to align with the president’s executive order aimed at restoring merito and ending discrimination in the public and private sectors. The move reverses previous Biden administration executive orders that made it mandatory to consider DEI when reviewing contract proposals.

Under Trump, language associated with DEI principles was also ordered removed from any federal acquisition, contracting, grant or financial assistance procedures.