NBA doesn’t suspend Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, but fines him $100K for tossing objects toward official

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray was slapped with a large fine, but not a suspension, by the NBA after throwing a towel and heating pad in the direction of an official during the team’s Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night.

Murray was fined $100,000 for his actions, which the league announced in a release from Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

Murray was spotted tossing a towel toward an official before a Nuggets staff member quickly whisked it away and before the official had a chance to step on it and potentially cause an injury. Then, Murray threw a heating pad in the official’s direction, and teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope picked it up and tossed it to the sideline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the two incidents, play continued and there were no whistles from the official.

After the game, T-Wolves head coach Chris Finch called Murray’s actions “inexcusable” and “dangerous.”

NUGGETS’ MICHAEL MALONE SCREAMS IN REF’S FACE, JAMAL MURRAY TOSSES HEAT PACK AS DENVER DROPS GAME 2

The official crew chief for the night, Marc Davis, also said he never saw Murray toss the objects in real time, but it would’ve been a reviewable situation if he or one of his crew members saw it happening.

However, Murray wouldn’t have been ejected, but rather been hit with a technical foul.

“For an ejection, you would have to determine it was thrown directly at somebody versus thrown in frustration,” Davis told a pool reporter.

Murray had an atrocious game shooting in the 106-80 blowout at home against Minnesota. He was just 3 of 18 shooting and had eight points, though he finished with 13 rebounds. Murray did not speak with reporters after the game, quickly leaving the arena.

Murray is usually a sharpshooter who can take on the scoring load if need be for the Nuggets, especially in last year’s postseason. However, he’s struggled shooting, and a calf strain, which he continues to play through, may have something to do with it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nuggets will hope Murray can both keep his cool and get hot from the field as the series moves to Minnesota, where Denver finds itself down two games to none in the best-of-seven series.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.