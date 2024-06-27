NBA Draft prospect Bronny James goes undrafted in the first round

The first night of the 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone, and Bronny James remains undrafted.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was not selected in the first round of the draft on Wednesday night, but it was the outcome most predicted for the former USC guard.

James, 19, declared for the draft last month after playing just one year of college basketball at Southern California, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Before his collegiate career began, James went into cardiac arrest in July 2023, and it was later revealed that he had a congenital heart defect. He was cleared to return, and just last month, The Associated Press reported, citing sources, that he was medically cleared to play in the NBA.

James’ future in the NBA could be determined on Thursday when the second round of the draft begins.

BRONNY JAMES ON NBA DRAFT: ‘I JUST WANT TO HEAR MY NAME CALLED’

LeBron James has previously said he would like to play alongside his son in the league, but the NBA’s scoring leader will have his own decisions to make as he enters his 22nd season in the NBA with the strong possibility of becoming a free agent next week.

James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN last week that the notion of father and son playing together on a team is not a driving factor for either of them.

“LeBron is off this idea of having to play with Bronny,” Paul told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If he does, he does. But if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. There’s no deal made that it’s guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he [LeBron] will re-sign. If that was the case, I would force them to take him at 17. We don’t need leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny and LeBron doesn’t re-sign. LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal. We can squash that now.”

The Lakers selected Tennessee scorer Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick on Wednesday night. They will have the 55th pick in the second round on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.