NBA fans mock LaMelo Ball for knocking the head off a clown after getting startled by Halloween prop

Charlotte Hornets‘ 23-year-old star point guard LaMelo Ball was startled so badly by a mechanical Halloween clown, he knocked its head clean off.

Footage released of Ball’s reaction has gone viral on social media, as the NBA star has been the subject of jokes for his low fear tolerance.

Ball is seen singing as he walks through a doorway following Thursday’s practice at the Spectrum Center when a hidden mechanical clown begins to move its arms, causing Ball to jump and scream.

He responded by slapping the clown across the head.

As he starts to walk up the stairs, Ball doubles back and slaps the clown again, knocking its head completely off its body.

Ball then starts laughing as he climbs the stairs, saying, “Boy, hell no, it’s too early for that.” Ball and a team employee walking behind him continue laughing, and the point guard eventually jokingly falls to the ground on the stairs holding his chest, saying “feel my heart!”

Fans mocked the young Hornets star on social media.

One user used the clip to not only make fun of Ball, but his eccentric father LaVar Ball, who became synonymous with intervening in the NBA careers of his three sons, LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo, with headline-making statements and the sports brand “Big Baller Brand.”

“You’d think growing up with LaVar, they’d be immune to clowns,” a user named Jess Haynie wrote in a response on X.

One user used the video to reference Ball’s extensive injury history.

“Be careful. You might injure him with this prank,” a user named JBond wrote in an X post.

Another user named mocked LaMelo’s punch.

“By the way he swung you can tell he can’t fight for s—,” a user named Clemson Addict wrote in another X post.

Ball is averaging 28.5 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets on 43.9% shooting. In Charlotte’s 138-133 win on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, he finished with 19 points and six assists.

The Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

