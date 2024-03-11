NBA fines Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert $100K for gesturing money sign to refs

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has been slapped with a big fine from the NBA after insinuating to officials that he believed they had a sports bet on the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

With less than 30 seconds left in a tight game, where the Timberwolves led the Cavs 97-96, Gobert was called for a foul, which was his sixth of the night. Gobert fouled out of the game, and he did not like Scott Foster’s call.

As he was walking off the court, Gobert rubbed his fingers together, suggesting money was on the game by the referees.

The demonstration was something the league did not like, and now it goes beyond the technical foul Gobert was assessed. The league announced Gobert was fined $100,000 for making the gesture.

“The fine takes into account Gobert’s past instances of conduct detrimental to the NBA with regard to publicly criticizing the officiating,” NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said.

The worst part was the technical foul ultimately led the Cavs to tie the game, and Cleveland ended up winning, 113-104.

Gobert spoke to reporters postgame, and he doubled down on his belief that betting is destructive to the game.

“I’ll bite the bullet again,” Gobert said on Friday. “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.

“My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn’t the time to react that way. It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction. It’s not just one call. Everyone makes mistakes, but when it’s over and over and over again, of course it’s frustrating.”

Micah Nori, who was filling in for Chris Finch as acting head coach, did not like Gobert’s actions in the moment.

“A technical foul with 27 seconds in the game, to be honest, is unacceptable,” said Timberwolves assistant head coach Micah Nori, who was filling in for an ill Chris Finch. “That’s who Rudy is, but you’ve got to be smart. He made a visual that was automatic. He was obviously frustrated — both teams were — but we have to be smarter.”

Gobert, the front-runner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, left the game with seven points and 17 rebounds for the No. 2 team in the Western Conference.

The T-Wolves were the top team in the West, but their loss and an Oklahoma City Thunder victory led the latter to jump Minnesota for the lead.

