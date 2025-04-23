NBA fines T’Wolves’ Anthony Edwards over vulgar remark to crowd: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Timberwolves Game 117-95 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday came at a price for star shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

Edwards, 23, was reportedly fined $50,000 by the NBA for comments he made towards the Lakers’ crowd during the game.

“My d— bigger than yours,” Edwards said to fans sitting behind the scorers’ table, according to ESPN.

Edwards is known for his trash-talk and his competitiveness on the court, but his comments on Saturday drew the ire of the NBA, and his wallet paid the price.

The three-time All-Star had 22 points with nine assists, eight rebounds, and one steal during the Timberwolves Game 1 win.

Jaden McDaniels had 25 points with nine rebounds and two assists, while Naz Reid had 23 points with five rebounds and two assists for the Timberwolves in the win.

Luka Doncic had 37 points with eight rebounds and one assist, while LeBron James and Austin Reaves scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, in the Lakers’ loss.

The Lakers are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the No. 6 seed. With the Game 1 victory, the Timberwolves are off to a strong start in their upset bid.

Last season, the Timberwolves made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before being defeated in five games to the Dallas Mavericks. The Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and then beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 before falling to the Mavericks.

The Timberwolves quest for the first-round upset will continue Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET when they take on the Lakers in Game 2 of the series.

