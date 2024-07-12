NBA great Charles Barkley calls on Biden to ‘pass the torch’ amid concerns over mental decline

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley called on President Biden to “pass the torch” ahead of the 2024 presidential election amid concerns that he is not mentally fit to seek re-election following his disastrous performance in last month’s debate.

Barkley, who announced his plans to retire from television next year following the completion of the 2024-2025 NBA season, spoke about the current climate of politics during an appearance on CNBC on Thursday.

“I just feel sadness,” Barkley said from the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

“You got the greatest country in the world — and I have nothing but admiration and respect for President Biden, but it’s time for him to pass the torch to a younger generation. He’s been a great person, a great man — this ain’t something I’m saying now, I’ve said it like a year ago. It’s time for him to pass the torch.”

Barkley continued, “He’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever been fortunate to be around in my life, but it’s time to pass the torch.”

However, the NBA great’s call to have Biden step aside was not a signal of his support of former President Trump.

“Listen, President Trump — I would never vote for somebody who had that mentality. You should always have respect for whoever’s in the presidency. You know, I get mad at these sports teams — some of these bozos won’t visit the White House because it’s a Democrat or Republican in there. That is stupid. It’s the president of the United States. We should always admire that office, no matter who’s in there,” said Barkley.

Concerns about President Biden’s mental acuity rose following his debate with Trump last month.

Those worries were amplified during a press conference with reporters on Thursday, when Biden made a handful of gaffes, including appearing to confuse Vice President Kamala Harris with former President Trump, holding up a list of reporters he was instructed to call on and repeatedly saying “anyway” while trailing off from a specific thought.

The debate between Trump and Biden has also made its way on to the green, with the former president challenging Biden to an 18-hole golf match during a rally in Florida this week after the two argued about golf handicaps during their first debate.

A Biden spokesperson shot down the proposal, calling it “weird antics.”

