NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley takes jab at Clarence Thomas over trips with GOP megadonor

NBA legend Charles Barkley took a thinly veiled jab at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Sunday night in response to reports Thomas improperly received lavish gifts from a Republican megadonor.

During the popular “Gone Fishin'” segment on TNT’s broadcast, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith admired the new megayacht graphic featured behind the crew, and Barkley didn’t miss a step in making reference to the recent allegations made against Thomas.

“This looks like the one Clarence Thomas was riding on,” the NBA Hall of Famer said, “and wasn’t telling nobody.”

Barkley’s co-hosts didn’t seem to take notice, and O’Neal seemingly moved the segment along.

His comments follow a report by ProPublica earlier this month that said Thomas took luxury trips on yachts and private jets owned by GOP donor and Texas businessman Harlan Crow for decades without reporting them on financial disclosure forms.

Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file an annual financial disclosure report that asks them to list gifts they have received but provides exemptions for hospitality from friends.

Thomas released a statement earlier this month saying he was not required to disclose those trips because “this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable.”

Democratic lawmakers have since called on the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate.

“I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines,” Thomas added in his statement. “These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future.”

