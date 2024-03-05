NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley threatens any Black person flaunting Donald Trump’s mugshot

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley did not like former President Trump’s remarks this past week, and he gave a warning to others that might be on the former president’s side.

Trump spoke Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, where he said his mugshot and indictments appeal to African-American voters.

“You know who embraced more than anybody else? The Black population,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s incredible. You see Black people walking around with my mugshot – you know they do shirts.”

Barkley, sitting down with CNN’s Gayle King, took a long sigh before sharing his thoughts.

“First of all, I’m just gonna say this,” he began. “If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mugshot, I’m gonna punch him in the face.”

King quickly tried to shut it down, saying, “You don’t mean that.” Barkley was quick to retort.

“Oh, I mean that sincerely!” he said.

When King said that Barkley would be arrested if that happened, he did not mind that being a possibility.

“I’m gonna bail myself out and go celebrate,” Barkley said, as the crowd laughed.

“First of all, if I was at that [conference], I would’ve got up and walked out,” Barkley continued. “That was an insult to all Black people. To compare Black history, where we’ve been discriminated against, to his plight.”

Barkley added that he did not think that Trump compared himself to Black people after being arrested and indicted.

“It’s not a fair comparison,” he said. “He’s a billionaire, he’s had a great life, he’s been President of the United States. To insult Black people who have been discriminated against all these years and put them in the same category, I was just offended.”