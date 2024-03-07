NBA Hall of Famer compares Knicks to ‘an Instagram model’: ‘This you?’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Prior to their recent string of injuries, the New York Knicks were the talk of the NBA.

During one stretch, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 1, the Knickerbockers won nine straight games, putting them in the conversation for the second seed in the East, behind only the dominant Boston Celtics.

However, with injuries to Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson, they’ve fallen on hard times, losing nine of their last 13 games.

They’re missing Randle, a two-time All-Star, who has a dislocated shoulder. And although he was on the team for a short time, Anunoby provided a much-needed three-and-D after he was acquired from the Toronto Raptors.

The Knicks have been scratching and clawing with makeshift lineups, prompting some players like Deuce McBride, who normally comes off the bench, to play 47 and 46 minutes his last two games.

So, they could, and will, look much different in time for the playoffs. But one NBA legend isn’t buying it.

Paul Pierce said the Knicks are impressive from the outside looking in, but it seems like he thinks they can be figured out.

“The Knicks are like an Instagram model,” Pierce said on his podcast with former teammate Kevin Garnett.

“I be on Instagram, and I be like, ‘Damn, she fine.’ Then you catch them in person and you’re like … ‘This you?’ It’s too many filters.”

“It’s two different things — reality versus digital?” Garnett asked his former teammate. “So, what am I watching on TV then?”

“An Instagram model. They got that Fashion Nova on,” Pierce replied, predicting a first-round exit.

New York holds the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference but is just a half-game ahead of a play-in spot (seeds 7 through 10). New York is 36-26, while the Miami Heat and Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers are 35-26. The Knicks have the same record as the Orlando Magic, who own the tiebreaker for the fourth seed.

It remains to be seen when Randle and Anunoby will be back. Brunson avoided serious injury and is expected back within the next few days.

The Knicks host the Magic Friday night at Madison Square Garden in a game that could have huge playoff implications.

