NBA hands down suspensions to multiple players for role in brawl

The NBA determined the punishment for the players who were involved in a scuffle during Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

Detroit center Isaiah Stewart received a two-game suspension for his role in the brawl, while four other players from the Pistons and Timberwolves drew one-game suspensions, the league announced on Tuesday.

Stewart’s multi-game suspension partly stemmed from “his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” according to the NBA.

Pistons’ forward Ron Holland II received a one-game ban, while his teammate Marcus Sasser will also be forced to sit out a game. Meanwhile, Timberwolves center Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVincenzo both drew one-game suspensions.

All of those players, in addition to Stewart, were ejected from Sunday’s game. Officials also threw Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and T’Wolves assistant Pablo Prigioni from the contest.

“Obviously things went too far,” Bickerstaff said after that game. “But what you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to protect one another, guys trying to have each other’s backs. … Those are non-negotiables in our locker room.”

The incident began when Holland fouled Reid with 8:36 left in the second quarter of the Timberwolves’ matchup with the Pistons in Minneapolis. Reid confronted Holland, who then pushed DiVincenzo, who then shoved Holland — and they wound up falling into spectators seated along the baseline.

Stewart and Sasser then entered the altercation, “which resulted in a continued escalation of the situation,” the league said.

The Timberwolves won the game 123-104.

Reid and DiVincenzo will serve their one-game suspensions Tuesday when the Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets. Stewart will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Pistons take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Holland and Sasser also will serve their suspensions in that game.

Minnesota entered Tuesday’s action in the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings, while the idle Pistons remained in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

