NBA legend Charles Oakley instructs Knicks ‘to do something’ about Joel Embiid’s on-court antics

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley did not shy away from sharing his feelings about reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

The 76ers center scored 50 points to propel Philadelphia to a 125-114 victory over the Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. But Oakley seemed to take issue with Embiid’s behavior.

“They’ve got to do something about it,” Oakley told Newsday. “I wouldn’t be shaking their hands before the game when they play, friends or no friends. I wouldn’t shake Embiid’s hand or anyone’s hand. We are on a mission.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Embiid has faced some criticism for his role in multiple eyebrow-raising moments throughout the playoff series with the Knicks.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS’ JOEL EMBIID FIGHTING THROUGH BELL’S PALSY AMID NBA PLAYOFFS

He was called for a flagrant foul in the first quarter of Game 3. He fell to the ground as the Knicks were moving the ball around and then grabbed Mitchell Robinson’s legs while he was on the floor. Robinson was trying to go up for a shot and came down awkwardly.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

The 76ers star was not ejected. Robinson later left the game with an ankle injury.

Embiid also struck Robinson in the groin when the Knicks center went up for a shot later in the game.

Oakley suggested Embiid’s antics would have been answered if he was still an NBA player.

“I probably would have smacked him,” Oakley added of Embiid. “You can’t let him send that kind of message. If he had done something like that [when I played], he would not have gotten away with it. David Robinson, when he played, he knew what he could get away with. They [bullies] pick a fight they think they are going to win.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Knicks have a 2-1 series lead. The Sixers host the Knicks for Game 4 Sunday.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter