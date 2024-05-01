NBA player reveals why he switched vote to LeBron James over Michael Jordan in GOAT debate

The great debate that will engulf NBA fans for years to come is who is the greatest of all time – Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

The former Chicago Bulls star may have the edge given his six championships with two three-peats in and out of abrupt retirements. James put together four championships (so far) and has been in the national spotlight since he was in high school.

As James potentially wraps up his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers in what appears to be the twilight of his NBA career, The Athletic asked 142 current players who is the greatest of all time between the two. Jordan got 45.9% of the vote over James’ 42.1%.

HoopsHype conducted its own poll and concluded that Jordan had a bigger gap from James 49%-37%.

Devonte’ Graham, who used to play under Jordan when he was the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, told HoopsHype he switched his vote from Jordan to James.

“I played for the GOAT, Michael Jordan,” said Graham, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs currently. “He paid me. When I played there, he was definitely the GOAT. Once I got traded, it became LeBron.”

Jordan is still a minority owner of the Hornets. He gave up his majority stake in the team last year.

Graham was traded in August 2021 from the Spurs to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was then traded last February to the San Antonio Spurs.

He averaged 5 points and 2.1 assists in 23 games for the Spurs this season.

