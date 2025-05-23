NBA referee Scott Foster bloodied after taking hit to face during playoff game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NBA referee got one of the more brutal blows during a playoff game on Thursday night.

During Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, longtime official Scott Foster was bloodied after taking a hit to the face.

Foster was putting up a jump ball between Lu Dort and Julius Randle in the first quarter, and as Dort was coming back down, he rocked Foster right in the face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Foster immediately ran toward the scorer’s table, holding his hand beneath his nose to stop blood from getting on the court.

He was attended to by trainers and given towels before plugging his nose to stop the bleeding.

Foster has been an NBA official since the 1994-95 season. He has often been dubbed as “the extender,” because it has become rather notorious that teams that are trailing in a playoff season often win games he is officiating.

CAITLIN CLARK GETS CHIPPY WITH OPPONENT, DELIVERS A DAMNING MESSAGE: ‘NOT SCARED’

He has also become rather synonymous with Chris Paul, who went 3-17 in playoff games officiated by Foster. Paul was sitting courtside when the injury occurred.

The Thunder took a 2-0 series lead with the help of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who, 24 hours after being named the NBA’s MVP, dropped 38 points. OKC won, 118-103.

“I feel like all my emotions were so high, but I was a little bit tired out there, especially at the start,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I was a little too juiced up. Special moment. I’m happy we won, so I can really enjoy the last couple days and soak it up. That really helps.”

Jalen Williams had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Chet Holmgren added 22 points for the Thunder.

Minnesota closed to within 10 in the final period, but Oklahoma City kept the Timberwolves at bay late.

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points, but it took him 26 shots to get them. Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 for the Timberwolves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Minnesota gets to go home, where it is 4-1 in the playoffs. Game 3 is Saturday in Minneapolis.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.