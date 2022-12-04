NBA slaps Grizzlies star Ja Morant with $35K fine for yelling at referee during game

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday’s game.

The fine was announced Saturday by the NBA.

Morant was assessed a technical and tossed from the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. The 2019-20 Rookie of the Year scored 24 points in the 109-101 loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Timberwolves won without center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who is sidelined with an injury.

Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks was also ejected from the game shortly after Morant was tossed. Brooks scored 12 points but missed all four of his 3-point attempts on the night.

NETS’ KEVIN DURANT RESPONDS TO CHARLES BARKLEY’S CLAIM HE’S ‘INSECURE AT TIMES’

The NBA said in a release that Morant used “inappropriate language toward a game official.”

Morant is averaging 28.2 points and 7.3 assists per game for Memphis. The 23-year-old was selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 draft.

The Grizzlies won their first playoff series since 2015 last year by defeating the Timberwolves in the first round.

Memphis went on to lose to the eventual NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, in the Western Conference semifinals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Grizzlies are fourth in the Western Conference with a 13-9 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.