NBA star Anthony Edwards throws shade at former players: ‘I don’t think anybody had skill back then’

“Basketball was better back in the day?” One of today’s superstars disagrees.

Anthony Edwards is a budding household name, especially fresh off an Olympic gold medal in Paris earlier this month.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick has lived up to his billing, averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game this past season to go along with thunderous, posterizing dunks.

He helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Final, and they figure to be in contention to go deep in the playoffs once again.

That’s an accomplishment itself, but Edwards says he is doing all of this in the best era of basketball ever.

In fact, he took it a step further.

“They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then,” Edwards recently told rhe Wall Street Journal.

He did quickly come up with one person — Michael Jordan — but Edwards says he was the “only one that really had skill.

“So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill,” Edwards says.

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas wasn’t exactly thrilled with Edwards’ comments.

“Propaganda works, so be careful what you choose to believe,” Thomas said in an X post.

Of course, the debate will go on forever, but Edwards, perhaps bias, has spoken.

Edwards also shot a career-high 46.7% from the floor in the 2023-24 campaign, while his 5.1 assists were the most of his career.

