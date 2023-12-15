NBA star Kevin Durant hopes ex-teammate Draymond Green ‘gets the help he needs’ after suspension

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning back-to-back NBA titles and playing alongside Draymond Green.

Durant and Green meshed well through most of their time together, but their relationship was complicated.

At one point during the 2018-19 season, tensions boiled over, resulting in a heated exchange between Durant and Green during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green served a one-game suspension due to the verbal altercation. Shortly after that season, Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns, and his former teammate continues to make headlines — for mostly all the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, Green was tossed from a game due to a flagrant hit on Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. Durant did not play in the game.

The NBA handed down an indefinite suspension for the hit. Following Phoenix’s 116-112 lost to his former team, the Nets, Durant addressed Green’s flagrant hit.

“That was insane to see,” Durant said. “Glad Nurk is all right. Never seen that before in a basketball court in an NBA game. I hope Draymond gets the help he needs. It’s been incident after incident. I know Draymond and that’s not … he hasn’t been that way when I was around him and coming into the league. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs to get back on the court and put all this stuff behind him.”

Green has been ejected three times this season. He has now been ejected a total of 19 times in his career, second-most in league history.

He also drew 16 technical fouls during the 2022-23 season.

In November, Green was ejected from a game between the Warriors and Timberwolves and was later suspended for “forcibly grabbing” Rudy Gobert around the neck “in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner,” NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars said in a statement.

Green will reportedly undergo counseling.

